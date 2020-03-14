|
Enid Ward Anderson 1931—2020
Enid Ward Anderson, 88, of Belvidere, IL, passed away peacefully Monday, March 9, 2020 at Maple Crest Care Centre after a lingering illness. Enid was born on June 9, 1931 in Belvidere to Wilfred Leslie and Maud (Ellen) Ward. She married her sweetheart, Robert Leroy Anderson, on January 19, 1951 in Belvidere, IL. She found her spiritual home at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she has been a faithful member for many years.
Enid was a teacher, but not in the traditional sense. She taught kids how to play piano. She tutored and helped children achieve their GED's. And she even taught those who used English as their second language.
Enid was also an artist. She could draw and paint everything, from scenery to cartoon characters. Enid had a passion for Genealogy and traced her family back hundreds of years. She had an impact on so many people's lives. She was so giving and would drop everything to help those in need. She was a wonderful person with a heart of gold and will be dearly missed by those who knew her.
Enid is loved and missed dearly by her sons, Les (Nancy) Anderson and Keith (Kimberly) Anderson; her brother, Ira Ward; and her 6 grandchildren, Angela Jordan, Kris Anderson, Bobby Anderson, Kara Anderson, Austin Anderson, and Cynthia Anderson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert; her son, Brian Anderson; and her brothers, Robert, Donald, and Wayne Ward.
All ceremonies are private. Memorial donations in Enid's name may be gifted to the family to establish a memorial at a later date. To light a candle or write a memory, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2020