Enrique G. Castillo 1939—2019
Enrique G. Castillo, 80, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019 in his residence with family by his side. Enrique was born January 30, 1939 in Uvalde, TX, son of Rafael and Eloisa (Garcia) Castillo. Enrique loved to go fishing and spending time with his family. He is survived by his children: Deborah Castillo, Enrique Castillo Jr., Mark Castillo, Laura Castillo, Randall Ivey, Tina Ivey and Jeffrey Ivey; 9 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and special friend Jean Ivey. Enrique was preceded in death by his parents, 2 sisters and 1 brother.
Memorial service to celebrate Enrique's life will be 5:00 pm on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Advantage Funeral Home 7000 West State Street in Rockford. Cremation rites have been accorded. Condolences may be sent to www.advantagefunerals.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2019