Eric Finklea-Elliott
1993 - 2020
Eric Finklea-Elliott 1993—2020
Eric O'shea Dewayne "E-Rak" Finklea-Elliott, of Rockford departed this earthly life August 21, 2020. He was born April 18, 1993 in Rockford the son of Tasha Finklea and Eric Elliott. O'shea was employed as a assembler by Phelps Pet Products. He would visit Heartland Community Church. He attended Auburn High School and as a youth, Blackhawk boys and girls Club.
Oshea leaves to cherish many memories, two sons, A'montae Elliott and Yosohn Elliott; parents, Tasha Finklea and Eric Elliott; brother,
Alexander Elliott; two sisters, Anisa Finklea and Doniesha Harris; maternal grandmother, Mary Floyd and paternal grandmother, Ernestine Elliott; niece, I'Aini Harris; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his sister, Ashely Harris, maternal grandfather, Mager Finklea ; and paternal grandfather Ricky
Elliott.
Moving visitation will be held 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Avenue. Burial in Cedar Bluff Cemetery. Private services will be held and may be viewed via Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. Face book page at 12:00 noon.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
(815) 963-6981
