Erica Wilcox 1973—2020
Erica R. Wilcox, 46, of Viola, gained her wings and went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 10, 2020. Her love for her hubby, kids, and grandbaby Adalynn (Boo) was unmeasurable. Erica was born August 18, 1973 in Rockford, IL to Randy and Jo Ann (Lien) Stensven. She graduated from Belvidere High School Class of 1992 and shortly after married her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Michael P. Wilcox on September 12,1992. Erica was employed at S&S Cycle in Viola, WI. Joy for this sweet soul was family time, country air, and good laughs. Erica's heart of gold, compassion for others, and charisma will be forever cherished. We love you to the moon and back as you always loved us to the moon and back.
Erica is survived by husband Mike, of 27 years; father Randy Stensven of Belvidere, IL.; children Courtni, Michaela, and Austin Wilcox.; grand-daughter Adalynn; sister Christine (Jay) Townsend of Roscoe, IL.; and many nieces and nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her mother Jo Ann Stensven and her loving bonus parents, Robert and Rosemary Wilcox.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 4:00 PM at the Pratt Memorial Chapel in Richland Center. Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Pratt Memorial Chapel from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements. prattfuneralservice.com