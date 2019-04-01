|
Erin L. Campbell 1958—2019
Erin left this world suddenly and too early at her home in North Carolina. She graduated from Rockford East High in 1976 and had a long career as Store Manager with Kohl's. She spent her life training/showing her horses and Australian Shepherds. She lived life large and to the fullest and was devoted to her animals, family and friends. Erin loved life and her spirit will continue to live in everyone she touched.
Erin leaves behind her mother, brother, ex-husband and very dear friend Ross Wagner, dear friends Becky Anderson, Kathy Joesten, Mary Rosebush, Mari Secrist and her Auntie Me. A private memorial was held on her North Carolina farm with family and friends. She will be missed more than she could ever know.
"Some people come into our lives and quietly go
Others stay for awhile and leave footprints on our hearts
And we are never the same."
Goodbye my dear friend.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2019