Estella Benford 1932—2020
Estella Benford, departed this earthly life Thursday, February 27, 2020. She was born September 6, 1932 in Athens, Alabama the daughter of David and Mattie Horton. Estella lived in Rockford since 1955 coming from Alabama. She married Willie Benford October 30, 1948. She was employed as a machinist by Dixon Component and self employed in Child Care many years. Estella was the founder of Lets Talk It Out Ministry. She was a member of Washington Park Christian Church serving as the head of the Mothers Board and teacher of the New Beginners Class. She attended Trinity school in Alabama.
Estella leaves to cherish many loving memories, four daughters, Lecie Benford, Linda Tripp, Carolyn Benford and Willa (Don) Falls; special friend who she loved like a daughter, Virginia Washington;
two sons, Frederick Lambert and Eric Cullins; 22 grandchildren a host of great and great great grandchildren; two sisters, Jean Flores and Mary (Rev. Jesse) Allen; brother Paul Horton; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her parents, four brothers and one sisters.
Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020 at Washington Park Christian Church 801 Concord Ave. Entombment in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Arrangements completed by Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 n. Johnston Ave.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020