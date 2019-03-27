Home

POWERED BY

Services
Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory - Loves Park
4311 North Mulford Road
Loves Park, IL 61111
815-636-5100
Resources
More Obituaries for Esther Hornbogen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Esther Violet Ruth Hornbogen


1919 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Esther Violet Ruth Hornbogen Obituary
Esther Violet Ruth Hornbogen 1919—2019
Esther Violet Ruth Hornbogen, 99, of Rockford passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Born November 10, 1919 in West Bend, WI to Fred and Augusta (Oelke) Twachtmann. Married Clarence Hornbogen on April 1, 1966 in Mineral Point, WI. Employed as an inspector for Burgess Battery. Esther was a wonderful homemaker and had a passion for it. She also enjoyed feeding squirrels. Most of all, she loved family get togethers.
Survivors include children, Jerome (Jane) Hornbogen, Brian Hornbogen, Lori Hornbogen; grandchildren, Jerry (Tami) Hornbogen, Sherry Hornbogen, Tracy Gipe; great grandchildren, Janice Leamons, Matte Gipe, Josh Bumgarner, Chantel Bumgarner, Taylor Bumgarner; great great grandchildren, Laughlynn, Bailey; and friends, Betty Kerr, Dena Sanford, Bill Grams, and Bob and Sherry Comer. Predeceased by husband; daughters, Lorita (John) Lameyer, Vickie Hornbogen, Kathy Hansey; sons, Alan Hornbogen, Steve Hornbogen; brothers, William, Siegfried; and sisters, Lillian, Amanda, Clara, and Sylvia.
Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 1, 2019 in Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory – Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Road, Loves Park with a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Inurnment in Oakland Cemetery and Mausoleum, Freeport. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the . To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now