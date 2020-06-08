Ethel Evans 1948—2020Ethel Ree Evans of Rockford departed this life June 2, 2020. She was born September 18, 1948 in Meridian, MS the daughter of Sam and Evielee Tate. Ethel lived in Rockford since 1984 coming from Meridian. She married Leroy Evans, June 6, 1974, he preceded her in death. Ethel was employed as a custodian by Auburn Manor three years. She was a member of Kingdom of Authority Church. She attended schools in Mississippi.Ethel leaves to cherish many loving memories, two daughters, Joann (Lynn) Tate-Thomas and Tiffany Evans; two sons, Johnny and Joe Tate; host of grand children and great grandchildren; special grandchildren, Antonio, Latoya, Latosha, Antwon and Anquan Tate, Monique Thomas, Johnathan Tate, Da'Marion Evans and Javareynn Tate; special great grandson , Zayvious Chatman: two sisters, Christine Stevens and Charlene Jones: a host of other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her parents, and husband; two brothers and four sisters.Thursday June 11, 2020 moving visitation from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave. Burial in Mississippi. Private services will be at held 6:00p.m.