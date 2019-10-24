Home

Sunset Memorial Gardens
8800 North Alpine Road
Machesney Park, IL 61115
(815) 633-0211
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Greencastle of Mulford
2750 North Mulford Rd
Rockford, IL
View Map
Ethel M. Johnson


1923 - 2019
Ethel M. Johnson Obituary
Ethel M. Johnson 1923—2019
Ethel M. Johnson, 96, of Rockford, IL, passed away peacefully, Saturday morning, October 19, 2019. A resident of Greencastle of Mulford for many years. Founding member of Klehm Arboretum. Loving mother of Bruce (Michele) Johnson, Cathy (Tony) Pfaff, Sue Ellen Stebritz, and Edie (Al) Nyen; grandmother of 8, great-grandmother of 18; as well as sister. A memorial open house will be held from 2-4 p.m., Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Greencastle of Mulford, 2750 North Mulford Rd, Rockford, IL 61114. A private family service was held. Entombment at Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, designated donation to the Ethel Johnson Lilac Garden at Klehm Arboretum. To share a condolence, please visit www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019
