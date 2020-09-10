Ethel Wolf 1928—2020
Ethel M. Wolf, 91, of Belvidere, IL passed away peacefully on Monday, August 31, 2020 in Belvidere, IL. Ethel was born on October 16, 1928 in Minnesota to Homer and Martha (Hectner) Kennedy, who descended from the Kennedy family in Scotland. Ethel graduated with her bachelor's degree in education from Northern Illinois University, where she met her former husband, Roy C. Wolf. Ethel and Roy worked as teachers for the Rockford School Systems for a number of years. She found her spiritual home at First United Methodist Church and was a member for years.
Ethel and Roy were no longer married but remained close friends throughout the years. They were right across the hall from each other at the nursing home and in 2018 they were voted King and Queen for Valentine's Day.
Ethel loved gardening, crocheting, and reading. But most importantly, she loved her family and they will miss her terribly.
Ethel will be dearly missed by her children, Karen (Tom) Welch, Roy G. (Linda) Wolf, Laura Wolf, and Brian D. (Denise) Wolf; her grandchildren, Dawn (Joe) Wolf, Claire Madison, Adam Welch, Grace Welch, and Jacob Wolf; her great-grandchildren, Cameron, Dallas, Brielee, Doreen, and Blake; her nephew, Kevin Kennedy; and her niece, Maureen Kennedy-Meier.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Martha; her former husband and longtime friend, Roy; and her brother and sister, Donald Kennedy and Sandra Kennedy.
The graveside memorial will be on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Shattucks Grove Cemetery, 9160 Reeds Crossing Road, Belvidere, IL 61008. Memorial donations in Ethel's name may be gifted to Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary, Inc. To write a memory, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com
