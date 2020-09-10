1/1
Ethel Wolf
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ethel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ethel Wolf 1928—2020
Ethel M. Wolf, 91, of Belvidere, IL passed away peacefully on Monday, August 31, 2020 in Belvidere, IL. Ethel was born on October 16, 1928 in Minnesota to Homer and Martha (Hectner) Kennedy, who descended from the Kennedy family in Scotland. Ethel graduated with her bachelor's degree in education from Northern Illinois University, where she met her former husband, Roy C. Wolf. Ethel and Roy worked as teachers for the Rockford School Systems for a number of years. She found her spiritual home at First United Methodist Church and was a member for years.
Ethel and Roy were no longer married but remained close friends throughout the years. They were right across the hall from each other at the nursing home and in 2018 they were voted King and Queen for Valentine's Day.
Ethel loved gardening, crocheting, and reading. But most importantly, she loved her family and they will miss her terribly.
Ethel will be dearly missed by her children, Karen (Tom) Welch, Roy G. (Linda) Wolf, Laura Wolf, and Brian D. (Denise) Wolf; her grandchildren, Dawn (Joe) Wolf, Claire Madison, Adam Welch, Grace Welch, and Jacob Wolf; her great-grandchildren, Cameron, Dallas, Brielee, Doreen, and Blake; her nephew, Kevin Kennedy; and her niece, Maureen Kennedy-Meier.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Martha; her former husband and longtime friend, Roy; and her brother and sister, Donald Kennedy and Sandra Kennedy.
The graveside memorial will be on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Shattucks Grove Cemetery, 9160 Reeds Crossing Road, Belvidere, IL 61008. Memorial donations in Ethel's name may be gifted to Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary, Inc. To write a memory, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sep. 10 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral & Cremation Services
218 West Hurlbut Avenue
Belvidere, IL 61008
(815) 544-2616
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Anderson Funeral & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved