Eugene A. "Gino" Larson 1934—2020
Eugene A. "Gino" Larson, 85, passed away on June 15, 2020. Born August 6, 1934, the son of Alec and Eva (Secoy) Larson. Gene was a 1952 graduate of Rockford East High School. He completed his tool & die apprenticeship and worked at National Lock Company, retiring from Rockford Process Control in 2007 after working in the same manufacturing building on 7th Street for 55 years. Gene served his country in the U. S. Navy. He was an avid golfer, a member of Blackhawk Athletic Club, the LLL Club, and a 64-year member of Lyran Club. Survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Rosemary (Johnson); children, David E. (Beth) of Fairport, NY and Michael E. (Cathe McKee) of Columbus, OH; grandchildren, Jonah, Merrick, Emma, Annika, Eric, and Alec; nieces, Janan Johnson, Sandy (Jeff) Beknap, Sheryl (Rich) Cook, and Sally (Chris) Eickhorst; nephews, Scott (Gloria) Johnson and Steve Lind; sisters-in-law, Pati Johnson and Eloise Larson; and many friends and golf buddies. Predeceased by sister, Betty Alex; brother, Robert A. Larson; and brother-in-law, Nils E. Johnson.
Private family burial in Willwood Burial Park. A celebration of Gene's life will be planned for this summer. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to either Carpenter's Place, 1149 Railroad Ave., Rockford, IL 61104 or Remedies, 220 Easton Pkwy, Rockford, IL 61108. To share a memory or online condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.