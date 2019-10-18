Home

Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
(815) 963-6981
Eugene Sanders
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
Service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
Eugene Sanders


1949 - 2019
Eugene Sanders Obituary
Eugene Sanders 1949—2019
Eugene "Pollie Rollie" Sanders, of Rockford departed this earthly life Saturday, October 12, 2019 in his home. He was born September 18, 1949 in Hickory Flat, MS the son of Thomas and Alice Marie Sanders. Eugene lived most of his life in Rockford coming from Mississippi. He married the former Myrtle McFadden April 5, 1985. Eugene was employed as a painter by Austin Westran 16 years before retiring. He graduated from Rockford Public Schools.
Eugene leaves to cherish many loving memories, his wife; Myrtle; four daughters, Angela Horton, Cynthia (Demetrius) Taylor, Cletia (Lorenzo) Sanders and Stacy (Dory) Love; three sons, Eugene Holliman, Larry (Angela) McFadden, and Christopher McFadden; 25 grandchildren a host of great grandchildren; four brothers, Lester Sanders, Allen (Mapulenge) Sanders, John (Florence) Sanders and Anthony Sanders; brother in law, David Teagues; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, son, Michael T. Holliman, brother, Kenneth Sanders and sister Sarah Teagues.
Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday October 21, 2019 at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N Johnston Ave. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
