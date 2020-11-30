1/1
Eugene V. Thompson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eugene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eugene V. Thompson 1931—2020
Eugene V. Thompson passed away on November 16 at age 89. He was born in Arlington, South Dakota. He died peacefully in his home with his beloved wife Trudy at his side. He loved and appreciated life. He enjoyed his years of farming, gardening, and working over 25 years as the city treasurer of Bloomington, MN. His greatest joy in life was being a dad to his son John and his daughter Tracy and spending time with his many grandchildren. He was a generous, kind, and caring man who was loved by many and will be greatly missed. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory. Share online memories and view the full obituary at www.fitzgeraldfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved