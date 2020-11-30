Eugene V. Thompson 1931—2020
Eugene V. Thompson passed away on November 16 at age 89. He was born in Arlington, South Dakota. He died peacefully in his home with his beloved wife Trudy at his side. He loved and appreciated life. He enjoyed his years of farming, gardening, and working over 25 years as the city treasurer of Bloomington, MN. His greatest joy in life was being a dad to his son John and his daughter Tracy and spending time with his many grandchildren. He was a generous, kind, and caring man who was loved by many and will be greatly missed. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory. Share online memories and view the full obituary at www.fitzgeraldfh.com