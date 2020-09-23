1/1
Eula Frances Gabe
Eula Frances Gabe 1932—2020
88, of Indianapolis, passed away September 18, 2020. She was born March 11, 1932, to the late Hicks and Velma (Sherrod) Cole. Eula was a wonderful and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a graduate of Searcy High School, Searcy, AR. Eula married Harold T. Gabe, October 4, 1951, and he preceded her in death, March 17, 2004. For the past 15 years, Eula (Fran) worked as a receptionist and administrator at the counseling office of New Perspectives. Fran instantly made clients feel comfortable with her warmth, compassion, openness and wit. She was a former member of Jefferson Heights Baptist Church, Rockford, IL; and a current member of Fall Creek Baptist Church.
Visitation will be Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service at 2:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington St.
Donations in Eula's name can be made to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation (AMDF).
Eula is survived by her loving sons, Steven (Janice) and Jeffery (Jennifer) Gabe; and four grandchildren, Kyle Gabe, Chris Felder, Channing Copenhaver and Dawson Gabe. www.shirleybrothers.com.

Published in Rockford Register Star from Sep. 23 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
SEP
26
Service
02:00 PM
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
