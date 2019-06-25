|
|
Eula May Pixler 1932—2019
Eula May Pixler, 86, of Rockford, Illinois passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019. Born June 24, 1932 in Hoxie Arkansas, she was the daughter of the late Will and Donnie Johnson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Gene, her mother, her father, and 13 siblings. She is survived by her two daughters, Vicky Hobson and husband, Brandi Allen and husband, her son Danny Pixler and wife, a brother, Raymond Johnson of Rockford, Illinois, six grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. The family will receive friends Friday, June 28 from 9:00AM to 10:00AM at Sunset Funeral Home, 8800 N. Alpine Rd Machesney Park IL 61115 with funeral service being conducted at 10:00AM by Pastor WL Maynard officiating.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 25 to June 27, 2019