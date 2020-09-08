Eula V. Bennett 1921—2020
Eula "Vi" Violet Bennett, 99, of South Beloit entered eternal life on Aug. 19, 2020. Born June 8, 1921, in Puxico, MO, daughter of Bert and Stella (Bowers) Elder. Married Garnet "Dutch" Bennett. Survivors include daughter, Shirley Case; son-in-law, Dennis Norder; grandchildren, Colleen (Lenny) Lengrand and Greg (Vicky) Thomas; step-grandchildren, Ellen Granneman, Douglas (Donna) Case, Christine (Steve) Bishop, Jeri Dorman and Ken Fry; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; siblings, LaVern (Sally) Elder, Veda Lechner and Vernice Seratt; several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her husband; daughter, Glenda Norder; son-in-law, Don Case; grandson, James Thomas; and step-granddaughter, Barbara Fry.
Service at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Walk through visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Heartland Hospice. For complete obituary, visit delehantyfh.com
