Eunice E. Martin 1931—2019
Eunice Elaine (Berglund) Martin, 88, of Rockford, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019. She was born March 30, 1931 to Pastor Albin E. and Emma Berglund in Faribault, Minnesota. In 1932 their family moved to Bemidji, Minnesota where Eunice's father pastored the First Baptist Church. She graduated from Bemidji High School in 1949 and then moved to Minneapolis where she attended and graduated from Swedish Hospital School of Nursing. Eunice attended Fourth Baptist Church in Minneapolis where she met her husband, W. Ralph Martin. They were married June 27, 1956 and Eunice passed on to glory the day after her 66th wedding anniversary. Eunice loved being a Pastor's wife and labored alongside her husband at Robinsdale Baptist, Robinsdale, Minnesota, Fourth Baptist Church in Minneapolis, Minnesota, First Baptist Church in Wheatland, Wyoming, and over 33 years in Rockford Illinois at Memorial Baptist Church.
Eunice is survived by her son, W. Paul Martin, Kristi (Kirby) Martin, Laramie, Wyoming; daughter, Ruth L. (Martin) Sperling, Steve Sperling, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; son, John K. Martin, Robin (Keiser) Martin, Rockford, Illinois; son, Timothy A. Martin, Julie (Lawson) Martin, Ames, Iowa; daughter, Jennie L. (Martin) Bixby, Bob Bixby, San Jose, California; her 20 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren; her nephews, Ray Huber, Lakeville, Minnesota and Bob Huber of Minneapolis. Eunice was preceded in death by her father, Albin E. Berglund; mother, Emma Berglund; sister, Beverly Huber and grandsons, Jesse Martin and David Sperling.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Memorial Baptist Church, 7007 Flora Rd., Rockford, IL 61101 with visitation from 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Burial at Scottish Argyle Cemetery. Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory, Mulford Chapel, is honored to assist the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 29 to July 1, 2019