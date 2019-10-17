Home

Shriner-Hager-Gohlke Funeral Home
1455 Mansion Dr
Monroe, WI 53566
(608) 325-4306
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Shriner-Hager-Gohlke Funeral Home
1455 Mansion Dr
Monroe, WI 53566
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
St. Clare of Assisi Parish at St. Victor's Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Clare of Assisi Parish at St. Victor's Catholic Church
Eva Didier


1939 - 2019
Eva Didier Obituary
Eva Marie Didier, age 80, of Monroe, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at her home. She was born on September 20, 1939 the daughter of Arthur and Margaret (Ackerman) Ullrich in South Dakota. She was a graduate of West Rockford High School, and she later earned her nursing degree. Eva was united in marriage to William Nicholas Didier on June 28, 1958 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Rockford.
Eva was a nurse at Rockford Memorial Hospital and Freeport Memorial Hospital for many years. She was a longtime member of St. Clare of Assisi Parish at St. Victor's Catholic Church. She devoted her time helping to organize the Farmer's Market, and served as Market Manager.
Eva is survived by her husband of 61 years, William "Bill" of Monroe; her children, William Arthur (Jodi) Didier of Rockford, IL, Brian Edward Didier of West Palm Beach, FL, Jane Marie (Rob) Fortener of Kettering, OH, Peter James Didier of Rockford, IL, and Robert Joseph (Ann) Didier of Peachtree City, GA; grandchildren, Kirsten (Ryan) Kilmer, Joel (Nicole) Didier, Luke, Melody, Nadine, Owen, Philip, and Quint Didier, Joshua, Zachery, Samuel, and Christina Fortener, Allison, Rachel, and Scott Didier, Hope Didier; brother, Robert Ullrich; and sister, Janet Stuckenberg.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Donald Ullrich.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:30PM on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at St. Clare of Assisi Parish at St. Victor's Catholic Church with Monsignor Larry Bakke celebrant. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Rockford, IL.
Visitation will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 at SHRINER HAGER GOHLKE Funeral Home from 4:00-7:00PM. Continued Visitation will take place on Tuesday from 11:30AM until the time of service at the church. Condolences may be sent to the family at: shriner111.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019
