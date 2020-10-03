1/1
Eva Jean Bachman
Eva Jean Bachman 1930—2020
Eva Jean Bachman, 90, passed away peacefully at her residence with family by her side. Eva was born January 24, 1930 in Durand, the daughter of Ralph E. and Loretta E. (Grant) Clark. Eva married H. Donald Bachman in Durand on September 11, 1948 and he preceded her in death on March 15, 2007. Eva was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Winnebago. She graduated from Durand High School and loved playing cards, doing crafts and writing poems. Eva is survived by her daughters: Donna Bachman Works of Las Vegas and Connie Bachman (Whitey) Coots of Rockford; son James (Christy) Bachman of Leaf River, IL; 5 grandchildren; 5 step-grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and 3 step-great-grandchildren. Eva was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister Mary Clark Waller. The family would like to extend a special "thanks" to Jody Fay and Northern Illinois Hospice for their loving care of Eva. Memorials are suggested to the family to be used in Eva's memory.
Private family services to celebrate Eva's life will be 11:00 am on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church in Winnebago; graveside services for Eva will be 12:30 pm Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Willwood Cemetery in Rockford; family and friends are welcome to attend the graveside service. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.advantagefunerals.com

