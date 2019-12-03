Home

Sunset Funeral Home
8800 North Alpine Road
Machesney Park, IL 61115
(815) 633-0211
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
8800 North Alpine Road
Machesney Park, IL 61115
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Sunset Funeral Home
8800 North Alpine Road
Machesney Park, IL 61115
Eva L. "Lorene" Crabb


1932 - 2019
Eva L. "Lorene" Crabb Obituary
Eva L "Lorene" Crabb 1932—2019
Eva L. "Lorene" Crabb, 87, of Rockford, IL, passed away peacefully, Monday, December 2, 2019 at Alpine Fireside. She was born February 9, 1932 in Imboden, AR, the daughter of Carson and Jessie (O'Dell) Brown. Lorene married the love of her life, Billie A. Crabb on April 7, 1954 in Pocahontas, AR. Lorene loved the Lord and was a faithful member of North Park Church of Christ, where she served at Rockford Christian Camp, helped with Vacation Bible School, and taught Bible classes. She was employed at Amerock until her retirement. Lorene was an avid reader and student of the Bible. After her retirement, she enjoyed tending to her flowers. She is loved and missed by her daughters, Naomi (Jerry) Gibson, and Cherri (Keith) Wade; granddaughters, Jerrica (Bret) Hagerman, and Monica Gibson; great-grandchildren, Eva Mae, JD, Ana Lee, and Jack; siblings, Irene Graham and Hermon Brown; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Bill, and sister, Pauline Smith. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to staff of Alpine Fireside, Agrace Hospice, Heartland Hospice and the Communion Ministry of the North Park Church of Christ for their loving and compassionate care. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, December 6, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home, 8800 N. Alpine Rd, Machesney Park, IL 61115. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the funeral home. Entombment in Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Helping Hands Pantry or Rockford Christian Camp. To share a condolence, please visit www.Sunsetfhmemgardens.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019
