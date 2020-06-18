Eva M. Utley 1968—2020

Eva passed away June 7th, 2020. She worked at Community Care Services as a P.A., her clients and bosses loved her. Eva went to school at Winnebago High School. She married John Utley in Rockford, Ill. Parents were Jim and Margie Baldock, siblings are John Baldock, Mary Hyser, Guy Hatcher, Susan Hagerman. She left behind many nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, and cousins.

Predeceased by parents, Jim Baldock and Margie Heral, grandparents were Opal and Guy Rogers and Eva Baldock.

We will all miss her... fly high.



