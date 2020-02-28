|
|
Eva Mae Williamson 1934—2020
Eva Mae Williamson (nee Schumacher) 85, longtime Rockford resident passed away February 20, 2020 in Henry, IL. Eva Mae was born March 7, 1934 in Potosi, WI; the only daughter of Adam and Mary Schumacher. She graduated from Potosi High School and Clarke College. After graduation she moved to Rockford and worked for many years as a Medical Technologist at St. Anthony Hospital. She married R.E. "Dick" Williamson Aug. 17, 1957. After retiring as a Cytotechnologist she went to work at their Baskin-Robbins stores making delicious cakes. She and Dick were married for over 57 years at the time of his death in 2015. She was a founding member of Holy Family Catholic Church, and she loved her weekly hour at the Holy Family Adoration Chapel. Eva Mae dearly loved her husband, children, and grandchildren. She had a joyful spirit and loved to read to, and play with, her grandchildren. She was always ready to have fun, and always willing to generously help those in need. She loved to feed her family, as well as the wildlife outside her kitchen window. The birds in Rockford were likely sad and slimmer when she moved to Henry in her later years. She is survived by her children, Richard Williamson of Rockford; Mary Beth Crowe of Princeton, IL; Julie (Jeffrey) Mann of Flower Mound, TX; Jim Williamson of Fort Collins, CO; and Tom (Michelle) Williamson of Highlands Ranch, CO; as well as her 14 grandchildren whom she adored. She was preceded in death by her husband Dick, her parents, and her infant brother.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 4401 Highcrest Road, Rockford, IL. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, please have a mass said in Eva Mae's name. Memorials may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church. To share a memory or condolence visit olsonfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 28 to Mar. 8, 2020