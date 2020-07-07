1/1
Evajean Erickson
1930 - 2020
Evajean Erickson 1930—2020
Evajean Erickson, 89, lifelong Rockford resident, died on Sunday, July 5, 2020. Born September 6, 1930, daughter of John W. and Esther Rounce Fridly. Graduated from West High School in 1949. Married the true love of her life, Wayne G. Erickson on March 23, 1950. Employed earlier in her life as a secretary for Rockford Life Insurance Co. and W.F. and John Barnes. Member of Grace United Methodist Church where she had been a Sunday School teacher for 12 years and a member of the church choir. She spent much time with the YWCA as a Support Coordinator for swim exercise and as a coach for breast cancer survivors. She was also a children's swimming instructor and life guard as well as a member of the synchronized swimming performance team. Evajean was an avid snow skier, ice skater and roller skater. She and Wayne loved Big Band music, ballroom dancing and their vacations to Florida and Wisconsin. Evajean was a beautiful, striking woman with a kind smile who fashioned her life around her family. She always enjoyed making conversation with everyone she met. She supported her children in all of their activities and was a Girl Scout Leader. She loved her grandchildren deeply and always enjoyed spending special play times with them. Survivors include her children, Steve (Susan) Erickson and Jill (Mark) Giraradin; grandchildren, Jason (Lauren) Girardin, Jenna (Brandon) Klintworth, Stephanie (Kevin) Anderson, Conor (Alyssa) Erickson; great-grandchildren, Beckham, Laura, Brooklyn, Theo, Aria and Boston; brother, Mark (Shelly) Fridly. Predeceased by her parents and her husband.
A funeral service to honor Evajean will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020 in Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Riverside Chapel, 3910 N. Rockton Ave. with Pastor Gregg Giamalva officiating. Visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of the service. Private burial in Willwood Burial Park. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association. Express condolences and share memories at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Jul. 7 to Jul. 9, 2020.
