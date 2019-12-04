|
Evangeline "Vina" Solis 1944—2019
Evangeline "Vina" Solis, 75 of Winnebago, IL passed away Monday, December 2, 2019. She was born April 27, 1944 in Uvalde, Texas the son of David and Anita (Balderrama) Yanez. Vina grew up in Toledo, Ohio and went to Waite High School, graduating in 1962. She married the love of her life, Simon Solis, on June 24, 1966. Vina worked at the Winnebago County Courthouse and then as an executive secretary at Prairie State Legal Services for 20+ years. She then went on to serve as a Spanish interpreter for the Early Intervention Program with Child and Family Connections.
She was a passionate Chicago Bears fan. Vina was fun loving and had a great sense of humor. She loved dancing and enjoyed the outdoors, especially camping, fishing and hiking. Most of all, Vina loved the time she spent with her family. She will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved her. Survived by her loving husband, Simon; children, Anna "Sue Ann" Solis and Simon Solis Jr.; grandchildren, Gabriella M. Solis and Sergio A. Solis; siblings, Gilberto Yanez, Saul (Carolyn) Yanez, Yolanda "Jolee" Yanez; she had many nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by her parents; brother, David Yanez. The family would like to thank Northern Illinois Hospice for their care and compassion. Visitation will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory Rockton Chapel, 3910 N. Rockton Ave. and again Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Funeral ceremony will be Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial at Calvary Cemetery 8616 West State St., Winnebago, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Northern Illinois Hospice, 4751 Harrison Ave, Rockford, IL 61108. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019