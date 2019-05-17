|
Evelyn E. Windle 1922—2019
Evelyn "Evie" E. Windle, 97, of Tucson, AZ, formerly of Rockford, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Sunrise at River Road in AZ. Born March 6, 1922, in Oak Park, MN, the daughter of Gustaf T. and Ellen (Hallstrom) Hallgren. Graduate of the first graduating class of Rockford East High School, Class of 1941. Evelyn married Arland Windle in November 1945 in Rockford. He predeceased her on May 30, 1997. She was employed as a secretary at the Board of Education and Ingersoll Milling Machine. Together, Arland and Evelyn began the local business Crankshaft Grinding Co. which they both operated for 40 years. They also co-founded a local auto parts distributing company, Rock Valley Distributing. Evelyn was a member of First Evangelical Free Church where she was part of the Geet Tsing Women's Circle.
After retirement from their business, they enjoyed winters in Tucson, AZ as well as time spent at their summer cottage near Eagle River, Wisconsin.
Our mom was one of the sweetest women ever, dedicated to her family, friends and her faith. She loved to cook and entertain and always had a smile and a compliment to share. We wish to thank all the caregivers at Sunrise at River Road who cared for her with love and tenderness. Appreciations also to Casa de la Luz Hospice for their compassionate and attentive care and to Paula Hamberg for her generous help with funeral arrangements.
Survived by her son, Scott Windle of Tucson, AZ; daughter, Patrice (Michael) Hatten of Tucson, AZ; grandsons, Ryan (Kelly) Johnston and Kevin Johnston; great-grandchildren, Avery Evelyn and Connor Michael Johnston; and numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents; brothers, Charles (Thelma) Hallgren and Kenneth (Astrid) Hallgren; and sister, Gladys (Elmer) Rust.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 Second Ave., Rockford with Pastor Gordy Smith officiating. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 12:45 p.m. prior to the service in the chapel. Burial in Scandinavian Cemetery. A reception will be held afterwards at Stockholm Inn, 2420 Charles St, Rockford from 3:00 -5:00 pm. Memorials may be made to Rockford Rescue Mission. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 17 to May 19, 2019