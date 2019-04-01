Evelyn LaRue 1923—2019

Evelyn M. LaRue, 95, went to be with the Lord March 30, 2019 in Rockford, IL. She was born on July 19, 1923 to Giles V. and Mae Bell (Gibeaut) Owen. Evelyn married the love of her life, Robert T. LaRue, in Beloit, WI. She was a member of Our Master's United Methodist Church in Rockford, IL. Evelyn had a passion for spending time with family, quilting, sewing, crocheting, and flower gardening.

Evelyn is survived by her children, Jacqueline Dawson and Mark LaRue; grandchildren, Matthew (Emily) Dawson and Timothy (Katie) Dawson; and 5 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert; parents, Giles and Mae Bell; son-in-law, Roger Dawson; and 8 siblings.

A visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Our Master's United Methodist Church, 5973 Darlene Dr, Rockford, IL, 61109. A funeral service will be at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Our Master's United Methodist Church. Deanna Mede to officiate. Memorials are welcome under Evelyn's name and will be established to an organization at a later date.