Rockford Register Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral & Cremation Services at Buck-Wheeler-Hyland Chapel
218 West Hurlbut Avenue
Belvidere, IL 61008
(815) 544-2616
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn LaRue
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn LaRue


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Evelyn LaRue Obituary
Evelyn LaRue 1923—2019
Evelyn M. LaRue, 95, went to be with the Lord March 30, 2019 in Rockford, IL. She was born on July 19, 1923 to Giles V. and Mae Bell (Gibeaut) Owen. Evelyn married the love of her life, Robert T. LaRue, in Beloit, WI. She was a member of Our Master's United Methodist Church in Rockford, IL. Evelyn had a passion for spending time with family, quilting, sewing, crocheting, and flower gardening.
Evelyn is survived by her children, Jacqueline Dawson and Mark LaRue; grandchildren, Matthew (Emily) Dawson and Timothy (Katie) Dawson; and 5 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert; parents, Giles and Mae Bell; son-in-law, Roger Dawson; and 8 siblings.
A visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Our Master's United Methodist Church, 5973 Darlene Dr, Rockford, IL, 61109. A funeral service will be at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Our Master's United Methodist Church. Deanna Mede to officiate. Memorials are welcome under Evelyn's name and will be established to an organization at a later date. To light a candle or share a condolence, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson Funeral & Cremation Services at Buck-Wheeler-Hyland Chapel
Download Now