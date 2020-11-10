1/1
Evelyn M. Rickelman
Evelyn M. Rickelman 1942—2020
Evelyn M. Rickelman, 77, of Belvidere passed away on November 8, 2020, in Rockford, Illinois. Evelyn, daughter of Robert and Ellen (Morris) Glaser, was born on November 19, 1942 in Harvard, Illinois. She married Ronald Rickelman on November 16, 1968, in Belvidere, IL. Ron says, "She was the best boss I ever had."
Evelyn graduated from Belvidere High School in 1960. She was employed by Paul Wallem International Harvester in Belvidere before retirement. She was the past President of the VFW Auxiliary.
Evelyn is survived by her loving husband, Ron; brother, Bob (Sue) Glaser; sisters, Roberta "Bobbie" Eicksteadt, Helen (John) Dennis, Connie (Don) Ahlberg, Karen (Jake) McClenthen, and Mary (Ken) Taylor; sister-in-law, Shirley (Tom) McClellan of Toledo, IL; the Rickelman family from Mattoon, IL; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; mother and father-in-law; and 3 brothers-in-law, Charles, Warren, and Larry Rickelman.
The graveside ceremony will be at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Belvidere Cemetery. Rev. Dr. Bob Kopp will be officiating. Memorials to the family to establish later. To leave the family a memory, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2020.
