Everett Diamond 1924—2019
Everett H. Diamond, 94, of Rockford, passed away on 9/11/19 at Amberwood Care Facility after a lengthy illness. He was born on October 30, 1924, in Rockford, the son of John and Dora Diamond. He attended West High School, and joined the Army to serve his country during WWII. He and his flight crew were garrisoned in China, Burma, India providing reconnaissance information for tactical bombing missions. He married Betty J. (King), his high school sweetheart, in May, 1947, and opened a Texaco service station with his brother when he returned from service. He earned his private pilot's license and enjoyed flying his Waco out of the Pecatonica Airport as he barnstormed around Winnebago County. He worked for the Kelly-Williamson Company for many years before opening his own service business, which he continued until his retirement.
He was a family-oriented man, and enjoyed taking vacations to the lake or winter escapes to Florida. He also enjoyed carpentry projects, large and small, and spent nine years restoring a WWII jeep with his son.
He is survived by his bride of 72 years, Betty; three children: Sherry Diamond, Cindy Diamond, and David (Karen) Diamond; one grandchild, Rame; brother Richard (Louise) Diamond. He
is predeceased by four sisters and a brother, and has many nieces and nephews who loved their "Uncle Eb".
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 19 to Sept. 23, 2019