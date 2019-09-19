Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Everett Diamond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Everett Diamond


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Everett Diamond Obituary
Everett Diamond 1924—2019
Everett H. Diamond, 94, of Rockford, passed away on 9/11/19 at Amberwood Care Facility after a lengthy illness. He was born on October 30, 1924, in Rockford, the son of John and Dora Diamond. He attended West High School, and joined the Army to serve his country during WWII. He and his flight crew were garrisoned in China, Burma, India providing reconnaissance information for tactical bombing missions. He married Betty J. (King), his high school sweetheart, in May, 1947, and opened a Texaco service station with his brother when he returned from service. He earned his private pilot's license and enjoyed flying his Waco out of the Pecatonica Airport as he barnstormed around Winnebago County. He worked for the Kelly-Williamson Company for many years before opening his own service business, which he continued until his retirement.
He was a family-oriented man, and enjoyed taking vacations to the lake or winter escapes to Florida. He also enjoyed carpentry projects, large and small, and spent nine years restoring a WWII jeep with his son.
He is survived by his bride of 72 years, Betty; three children: Sherry Diamond, Cindy Diamond, and David (Karen) Diamond; one grandchild, Rame; brother Richard (Louise) Diamond. He
is predeceased by four sisters and a brother, and has many nieces and nephews who loved their "Uncle Eb".
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 19 to Sept. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Everett's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.