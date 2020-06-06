Everlena McDaniels
1931 - 2020
Everlena McDaniels 1931—2020
Everlena McDaniels, 89, of Rockford, died May 30, 2020 in Amberwood Care Centre. Born March 14, 1931 in Smackover, Ark; daughter of Louis and Lena (Clayton) Jones. She was married to Willie McDaniels and he preceded her in death. Everlena worked for Atwood Vacuum Machine Company for many years. She enjoyed dancing, gardening, and watching
baseball on TV. Member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church.
Everlena is survived by a host of nieces and nephews and was preceded in death by her parents, husband Willie, 3 sisters Addie Bolden, Bertha Hunter, and Betty Harris, and 2 brothers Casey and Paul Jones.
A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date when the restrictions for gatherings has been lifted. Stateline Cremations is assisting the family, 712 Windsor Rd, Loves Park. www.statelinecremations.com

Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 6 to Jun. 8, 2020.
