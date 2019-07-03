Home

Delehanty Funeral Home - LOVES PARK
401 RIVER LN
Loves Park, IL 61111-5040
(815) 633-6010
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Court Street United Methodist Church
215 North Court Street
Rockford, IL
Service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Court Street United Methodist Church
215 North Court Street
Rockford, IL
F. Ruth Ewald


1923 - 2019
F. Ruth Ewald Obituary
F. Ruth Ewald 1923—2019
F. Ruth Ewald, 96, of Rockford passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in P.A. Peterson at the Citadel. Born February 15, 1923, in Hammond, IN, the daughter of Steward and Gertrude (Cadwell) Stevens. Married Robert D. Ewald on October 22, 1942, in San Diego, CA. Member of Court Street United Methodist Church. Survivors include her grandchildren, Robert (Jacqueline) Ewald, Lori (Brian) Bethke, Elizabeth (Steven) Hill and Charles (Lindsay) Ewald; great-grandchildren, Maverick Ewald, Owen Bethke, Logan Gelacio, Jackson Hill, Lucas Hill, Tyler Ewald and Brayson Ewald; niece, Donna Forte; nephew, David Stevens. Predeceased by her parents; husband; son, Robert; and brother, Stewart.
Service at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 6, in the chapel at Court Street United Methodist Church, 215 North Court Street, Rockford, with visitation from 10 a.m. to service time. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Northern Illinois Hospice. Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., of Loves Park. Visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 3 to July 5, 2019
