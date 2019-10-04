|
Faith L. Vargason 1928—2019
Faith L. Vargason, 91, of Rockford passed away Friday, October 4, 2019 at Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center with family by her side. Faith was born on August 25, 1928 in West union, IA, the daughter of Spencer and Cora (Daniels) Hedrick. Faith married Dean Vargason on August 30, 1947 and he preceded her in death in May of 2011. Faith was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church and an avid reader. She loved gardening, sewing, square dancing, card games and loved to go camping. Faith was a woman of many talents and loved spending time with her family. Faith is survived by her son: Bradley Vargason; daughters: Rebecca (Gary) Tague and Kathleen (James) Johnson; 13 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; sister: Zoe (Dean) Bark; brother: David (Bettie) Hedrick. Faith was preceded in death by her parents, husband, grandson Shannon, 2 sisters and 1 brother.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Rockford Rescue Mission.
Visitation for Faith will be Monday, October 7, 2019 from 9:00 am until 10:00 am at Sunset Funeral Home 8800 N. Alpine Road in Machesney Park; service to celebrate Faith's life will be 10:00 am at the funeral home on Monday. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be sent to www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019