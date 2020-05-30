Fay G. Appelhans
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Fay's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fay G. Appelhans 1931—2020
Fay G. Appelhans, formerly of Candlewick Lake, died May 26, 2020 in Rockford, Illinois. She was born December 4, 1931 in Chicago, Illinois to Joseph and Albina Hamachek. Fay married her sweetheart, the late Joseph Appelhans December 16, 1950 in Chicago. Fay graduated from Lane Tech High School in Chicago and worked at Quaker Oats as a packaging technician. She was a member of United Methodist Church in Poplar Grove, Illinois, was a member of the Ladies Lion Club and the Candlewick Lake Flames where she enjoyed dinners, trips and playing cards. She loved fishing, casinos and spending time with her large family. Fay was very loving, quick with a joke and a huge part of her family.
Fay is loved and will be dearly missed by her sons, Gary (Barb) Appelhans, Randy (Maria) Appelhans, Brett (Lisa) Appelhans, Darryl (Lori) Appelhans and Dru (Billie) Appelhans; grandchildren, Courtney, Wes, Valeria (Ryan), Tatiana (Auden), Dee (Chris), Ryan, Lindsey (Rick), Matthew, Kyle, Ashley, Troy, Joseph (Katie), Bailey, Trevor and Amanda;
great grandchildren, Noah, Seth, Nathan, Zaina, Adley, Lucia, Jayson, and Charlotte.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph.
There will be a celebration of her life on a date to be determined later.
To write a memory or leave a condolence, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral & Cremation Services
218 West Hurlbut Avenue
Belvidere, IL 61008
(815) 544-2616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved