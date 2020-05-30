Fay G. Appelhans 1931—2020
Fay G. Appelhans, formerly of Candlewick Lake, died May 26, 2020 in Rockford, Illinois. She was born December 4, 1931 in Chicago, Illinois to Joseph and Albina Hamachek. Fay married her sweetheart, the late Joseph Appelhans December 16, 1950 in Chicago. Fay graduated from Lane Tech High School in Chicago and worked at Quaker Oats as a packaging technician. She was a member of United Methodist Church in Poplar Grove, Illinois, was a member of the Ladies Lion Club and the Candlewick Lake Flames where she enjoyed dinners, trips and playing cards. She loved fishing, casinos and spending time with her large family. Fay was very loving, quick with a joke and a huge part of her family.
Fay is loved and will be dearly missed by her sons, Gary (Barb) Appelhans, Randy (Maria) Appelhans, Brett (Lisa) Appelhans, Darryl (Lori) Appelhans and Dru (Billie) Appelhans; grandchildren, Courtney, Wes, Valeria (Ryan), Tatiana (Auden), Dee (Chris), Ryan, Lindsey (Rick), Matthew, Kyle, Ashley, Troy, Joseph (Katie), Bailey, Trevor and Amanda;
great grandchildren, Noah, Seth, Nathan, Zaina, Adley, Lucia, Jayson, and Charlotte.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph.
There will be a celebration of her life on a date to be determined later.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.