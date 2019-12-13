|
Faye A. Markley 1936—2019
Faye A. Markley, 83, of Rockford, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at SwedishAmerican Hospital. Born March 13, 1936, in Fon du lac, WI, the daughter of Frederic A. and Clara E. (Alt) Jackson. Graduate of Northern Illinois University. Faye married Milton L. Markley on June 19, 1960 in Freeport, IL. He predeceased her on February 22, 2007. She was a member of SecondFirst Church. She is survived by her children, Leanne (Mark) York, Remington, IN, Dean (Kris) Markley, Matthew Markley, Rockford, and Karla (William) Hanson, Valparaiso, IN; and grandchildren, Michelle, Mary, Shelby, Isaac, Hannah, and Benjamin. Predeceased by her parents; and grandchildren, Ken and Phil.
Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, January 4, 2020, at SecondFirst Church, 318 N Church St. Rockford, with Pastor Becky Erbe officiating. Memorial Visitation will be held at 10:00 am prior to the service. Private Burial in Chapel Hill Cemetery in Freeport, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to CureDuchenne Muscular Dystrophy, 1400 Quail St. Suite 100, Newport Beach, CA 92660 or St. Jude 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019