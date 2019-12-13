Home

POWERED BY

Services
Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Fred C. Olson Chapel
1001 SECOND AVE
Rockford, IL 61104
(815) 963-6521
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
SecondFirst Church
318 N Church St
Rockford,, IL
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
SecondFirst Church,
318 N Church St
Rockford,, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Faye Markley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Faye A. Markley


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Faye A. Markley Obituary
Faye A. Markley 1936—2019
Faye A. Markley, 83, of Rockford, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at SwedishAmerican Hospital. Born March 13, 1936, in Fon du lac, WI, the daughter of Frederic A. and Clara E. (Alt) Jackson. Graduate of Northern Illinois University. Faye married Milton L. Markley on June 19, 1960 in Freeport, IL. He predeceased her on February 22, 2007. She was a member of SecondFirst Church. She is survived by her children, Leanne (Mark) York, Remington, IN, Dean (Kris) Markley, Matthew Markley, Rockford, and Karla (William) Hanson, Valparaiso, IN; and grandchildren, Michelle, Mary, Shelby, Isaac, Hannah, and Benjamin. Predeceased by her parents; and grandchildren, Ken and Phil.
Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, January 4, 2020, at SecondFirst Church, 318 N Church St. Rockford, with Pastor Becky Erbe officiating. Memorial Visitation will be held at 10:00 am prior to the service. Private Burial in Chapel Hill Cemetery in Freeport, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to CureDuchenne Muscular Dystrophy, 1400 Quail St. Suite 100, Newport Beach, CA 92660 or St. Jude 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Faye's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Fred C. Olson Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -