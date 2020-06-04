Faye Elizabeth Ferguson 1941—2020

Faye Elizabeth Ferguson 78 passed away May 28th 2020 after a lengthy illness. Faye was born to Joe Marshall and Lucy Hughey-Ferguson on July 16th 1941 in McNeil, Arkansas. Faye is predeceased by parents 5 brothers and 1 sister. Faye Graduated from McNeil High school in 1958. After Graduating Faye moved to Rockford, Illinois. Faye was an loving mother, friend, and care giver to anyone she met. Faye was an loving mother, friend, and care giver to anyone she met. Faye an exceptional cook and could cook anything. Faye had a loving heart and a kind sprit and met no strangers and was very big on family, to know her was to love her.

Faye is survived by Children, Jaye Hazel Ferguson (Shannon Thomas) and Alvin Lee Ferguson (Angel Ferguson); Sibling Elzada A Ferguson; grandchildren Michael, John, Preonna, Ceyonna, Jasmine, and Court'nee and God Granddaughter Shantez Murphy; also survived by three Great grandchildren Zaylynn, Marianna, and Marcus Jr. Faye was also survived by three sister-in laws Fannie Ferguson (Ledger) , Hattie Ferguson (Joe), and Effie V Watkins; and many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation will be held 11am until 1pm Saturday, June 06, 2020 at Collins and Stone Funeral Home 128 S. Fifth St.



