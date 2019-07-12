|
Faye L. Beer 1934—2019
Faye L. Beer, 84, of Rockford passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in her home, surrounded by her loving family. Born November 24, 1934, in Briar, MO, the daughter of Thomas Luther and Rosie West. Married Leslie G. Beer in January 1967, in Rockford. Employed by Rockford Products. She was an election judge for many years. Volunteered with United Way. Faye loved entertaining her family and friends. She especially enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and friends, Shirley, Jeanie and LaVon. She loved traveling, crocheting, gardening, cooking, ceramics and dancing. Survivors include her daughters, Michele Beebe and Yvette Beebe; sons, Michael Beebe, II, and Jeffrey (Cecilia) Beer; grandchildren, Joshua (Brooke) Beer, Ashely Laureano, Justin (Karla) Beer and Beebe Bedell; great-grandchildren, Yanelee Herrera, Scarlett Faye Beer and Gemma Beer. Predeceased by her husband; 4 brothers; and 3 sisters. Special thanks to Northern Illinois Hospice.
Service at 11 a.m. Monday, July 15, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park, with visitation from 10 a.m. to service time. Burial in Scandinavian Cemetery. Visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 12 to July 14, 2019