Felix B. Rowinski 1927—2019
Felix B. Rowinski, 92, passed away suddenly on Friday, October 18, 2019 at his home. The son of the late Felix John and Elizabeth Rowinski, he was born Saturday, July 9, 1927 in Berwyn, IL. He married the love of his life, Mary M. McGoon on Saturday, May 28, 1949 in Fort Atkinson, WI. Felix was a devoted husband, incredible father, and a loving friend to all who knew him. He was like no other, and his creativity was nothing less than brilliant. His generous heart will never be forgotten. He loved his late wife Mary of 63 years with all of his heart. They were the very definition of true love. He had a passion for sailing and golfing and spent most of his free time on his sailboat, or with his friends on the golf course. He passed away in the home that he built with his own two hands and all his heart. He and Mary made it a home full of love, not only for their family, but for all who entered. His children will never forget all he taught them about life, generosity, and unconditional love. He gave all of his heart all of the time. He was strong, brilliant, and a very special man. He is now once again with the love of his life Mary, in heaven dancing to the beautiful music they both loved. They are finally together again at peace. Felix is loved and will be deeply missed by his children, James (Kate) Rowinski, Susan Hanewold, Rick (Julia) Rowinski, Michael Rowinski, Theresa Rowinski; grandchildren, Heidi Hanewold, Jennifer Lovejoy, Brooke (Luther) Fedora, Zachary Rowinski, Daniel Rowinski, Colin Rowinski, Taylor (Brant) Valach; great grandchildren, Rohen Tuttle, Quinton Fedora. He was preceded in death by his parents, beloved wife, Mary; granddaughter, Haylee Hanewold; brothers, Ralph F. Rowinski, Henry W. Rowinski. There will be a visitation on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Belvidere Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Belvidere, IL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, October 25, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church in Belvidere, IL. Interment will be in St. James Catholic Cemetery in Belvidere, IL. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in the family's name to be used for a .
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 21 to Oct. 24, 2019