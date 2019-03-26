Home

POWERED BY

Services
Unger-Horner Funeral Home Rochelle - Rochelle
400 N 6th St.
Rochelle, IL 61068
(815)562-4534
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Unger-Horner Funeral Home Rochelle - Rochelle
400 N 6th St.
Rochelle, IL 61068
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Unger-Horner Funeral Home Rochelle - Rochelle
400 N 6th St.
Rochelle, IL 61068
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
236 Kelley Drive
Rochelle, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Filomeno Rodriguez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Filomeno "Phil" Rodriguez


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Filomeno "Phil" Rodriguez Obituary
Filomeno "Phil" Rodriguez 1926—2019
Rochelle
Filomeno C. Rodriguez, 92, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019 in Byron, Illinois.
The visitation will be from 4:00 - 7:00 P.M., Friday, March 29, 2019 with a Rosary Service at 7:00 at the Unger-Horner Funeral Home, 400 N. 6th St., Rochelle. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, March 30 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 236 Kelley Drive, Rochelle. Burial will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery in Rochelle. Memorials may be made in Phil's memory to St. Patrick Catholic Church or VFW Post 3878. Visit www.ungerhorner.com to sign the online guest book.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Unger-Horner Funeral Home Rochelle - Rochelle
Download Now