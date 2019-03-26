|
Filomeno "Phil" Rodriguez 1926—2019
Rochelle
Filomeno C. Rodriguez, 92, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019 in Byron, Illinois.
The visitation will be from 4:00 - 7:00 P.M., Friday, March 29, 2019 with a Rosary Service at 7:00 at the Unger-Horner Funeral Home, 400 N. 6th St., Rochelle. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, March 30 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 236 Kelley Drive, Rochelle. Burial will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery in Rochelle. Memorials may be made in Phil's memory to St. Patrick Catholic Church or VFW Post 3878. Visit www.ungerhorner.com to sign the online guest book.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2019