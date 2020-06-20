Fines Woodard Sr.
1944 - 2020
Fines Woodard Sr 1944—2020
Fines "Woody" Woodard Sr., of Rockford departed this earthly life Monday, June 15, 2020. He was born November 11, 1944 in Springfield, Tennessee the son of Len and Mary Woodard. Fines lived in Rockford 55 years coming from Tennessee. He married the former Bettie Jones April 11, 2011. Fines was employed as a assembler by Chrysler Corporation for over 30 years before retiring. He was a member of Freedom Church Without Walls, serving on the Usher Board. He attended West High School, in Tennessee.
Fines leaves to cherish many loving memories, his wife, Bettie Woodard; daughter, Mary Woodard; three sons, Fines Woodard Jr., David ( Lashonia ) Woodard, Adaryl Woodard; 17 grandchildren, a host of great grandchildren; three stepdaughters, Tiffany Scott, Stacie Starks, Sherrel (Duncan) Muchene: brother, Walter (China) Woodard; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, one sister and two brothers.
Moving visitation will be held at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home 200 N. Johnston Ave. Wednesday, June 24, 2020 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Burial in Cedar Bluff Cemetery.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 20 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
(815) 963-6981
