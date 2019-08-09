|
Finis Hardnett 1957—2019
Reverend Finis Milton Hardnett, Sr, 62, formerly of Rockford died August 2, 2019 He was born May 12, 1957 in Rockford, IL; son of Ola Mae Purifoy (Hardnett) and Clarence Brown, Sr. Finis graduated from Jefferson High School and Northern Illinois University with a bachelor's degree in Business Management. He accepted Christ as his personal Savior at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church. Finis was a member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church as well as New Fellowship Baptist Church. He was ordained in 2010 and his work in the ministry spanned over 40 years and defined his life.
Finis leaves to cherish his memory: his Father Clarence Brown; two, daughters Tonya Wallace and Breeauna (Joshua) Prichett; Sons, Finis Hardnett, Jr and James Hardnett; 3 grandchildren Kayden, Kayleb, and Laia.
Brothers and Sisters: Helen Donnelly, Valorie Hardnett, Clarency Isom, Mack (Vicki) Isom, Ollie Isom, Linda Young, Linda Watson, Yvonne Jackson, Michael (Jean) Brown, Ramona Brown, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was predeceased by: mother; one sister, two brothers.
Services will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday, August 12, 2019 at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church 2919 19th Street. Visitation will be held from 8:00 a.m. until the time of service. Arrangements by Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave.
