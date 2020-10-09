1/1
Flora V. Hollandsworth
1933 - 2020
Flora V. Hollandsworth 1933—2020
Flora Viola Hollandsworth, 87, Rockford, died on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loving family.
Born March 2, 1933 in Phil Campbell, AL, daughter of William and Nava (Swinney) Jones. Graduated from Hamilton, AL High School and married Adia Hollandsworth on October 5, 1957 in Hamilton. Retired from Sears after 25 years of employment there. She was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school and helped with the nursery. Vi loved to travel and enjoyed watching the birds and growing and nurturing flowers and vegetables. The color red was her favorite and she could usually be found wearing it. Above all, her children and grandchildren were the loves and light of her life.
Survivors include her husband, Adia Hollandsworth; son, Douglas R. Hollandsworth; daughters, Robin Marie (Douglas) Price and Sandra Jean (Matthew) Nies; grandchildren, Erica Jean (Victor Marquez) Price, Rachel Marie Nies, Sarah Elizabeth (Sawyer) Caldwell; great-granddaughter, Liliana Marie Marquez Price; siblings, Harold (Dora) Jones, Dellree (Kline) Whitehead, Jenell Cantrell, Patricia Jones, as well as many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents and brothers, Theo and Billy Wayne Jones.
A walk-through visitation will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 1860 S. Mulford Rd. with Pastor Michael Labate officiating. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private funeral service will follow with burial in New Milford Cemetery. The service may be viewed via Zoom with ID code: 811 2466 9965. Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church.
Arrangements entrusted to Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory. Share online condolences and memories at www.fitzgeraldfhome.com



Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel
OCT
12
Funeral service
via Zoom
October 9, 2020
What a lovely person she was! Though I didn't know her long, she made me feel like an old friend ... she made everyone feel special. Peace to Adi and the family as they enjoy their wonderful memories of her....
Doris Johnson
Acquaintance
