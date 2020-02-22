|
Florence A. Sandberg 1925—2020
Florence A. (Ehne) Sandberg, 94, of Rockford, Illinois, went to be with her Lord on Thursday, February 13, 2020, in Capital Caring Alder Center, Aldie, VA. Born September 4, 1925, in Galesburg, Illinois, the daughter of Ernest and Clara A. (Rylander) Ehne. She grew up on a farm near Manchester, Iowa. After graduating in 1942 from Oneida (Illinois) High School, she moved to Rockford where she lived most of her life. Florence met Elmer D. Sandberg at the Rockford Evangelical Free Church and they were married on May 26, 1945. Elmer served as pastor for 40 years at Loves Park Evangelical Free Church and as a pastor's wife, Florence served as his partner in ministry. Over the years, she was also employed by Illinois Bell Telephone, Skandia Lumber and Fuel, Highland Lumber and Fuel as well as church secretary until her retirement in 1987. Survivors include her children, Gregory Sandberg of Rockford and Cynthia (Joel) Benson of Fairfax, Virginia; grandsons, Andrew (Laura) Watson, Major Alex (Melissa) Benson and Lieutenant Kyle Benson; and adored great-grandsons, Jonah and Nolan Watson. Predeceased by her husband; parents; and sister, Helen Johnson.
Service at 2 p.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020, in Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center, 3470 North Alpine Road, Rockford, with visitation from 1 p.m. to service time. Burial in Arlington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Forest Hills Evangelical Free Church. Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., of Loves Park, Illinois. Visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2020