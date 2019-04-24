|
Florence G. (Balsiger) Swinson 1920—2019
Florence G. (Balsiger) Swinson, 99, of Rockford, IL, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019, at Wesley Willows, with family by her side. Born February 14, 1920, in Green County, WI, the daughter of Christian and Anna (Marty) Balsiger. Graduated from Monroe High School, Class of 1937. Attended Rockford School of Business during World War II while living at Rockford Girls Residence. Married Lawrence Swinson in 1946 and together they raised five children. Florence enjoyed playing cards, gardening and family. Member of Third Presbyterian Church in Rockford. Past Worthy Matron Eastern Star and past member of Rockford Women's Club. Volunteered at Severson Dells Environmental Center. Survivors include her sons, D. Jeffrey of Lake Forest, IL, Doran (Patty) of Rockford, IL, and Dean (Kitty) Swinson of Santa Barbara, CA; daughter, Darlene (Jerry) Weaver of Rockton; daughter-in-law, Lorretta Kay Swinson of Florida; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; sister, Esther Gobeli of Monroe, IL; many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents; son, Douglas; grandson, Craig Weaver; great-grandsons, Owen and Mitchell Moseley; sister, Evelyn Roberts; brothers, Leon and Albert Balsiger; and brothers-in-law, Arnold Roberts and Fred Gobeli. The family would like to thank the staff at Wesley Willows and her caregivers, Anne, Sharon and Chris for their loving care and support.
Memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday April 27, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park, with visitation from 10 a.m. to service time. Memorials to Rockford Rescue Mission, 715 West State Street, Rockford, IL 61102 or Severson Dells Nature Center, 8786 Montague Road, Rockford, IL 61102 or Third Presbyterian Church, 1221 Custer Ave., Rockford, IL 61103. Visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2019