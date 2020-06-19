Florence I. Taylor 1944—2020
Florence I. Taylor, beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away unexpectedly on June 14th, 2020 in Rockford, IL due to complications from a sudden illness. She was born January 28th, 1944 to Charles Oberg and Adella Draege in Rochelle, Illinois. Florence married Terry Taylor on May 30th, 1970 in Ashton, IL. Florence was a 34 year retiree of the Chrysler Belvidere Assembly Plant, long time member of the Womens UAW Committee, and served on the Mission Committee at Union Church in Monroe Center, IL. She loved Jesus and affiliated with the Baptist faith growing up. She had a passion for Elvis Presley memorabilia, genealogy, and collected antique depression glass. Florence had a love of jewelry, enjoyed the smell of lilacs and was an avid Chicago Bears fan.
Florence is survived by her husband Terry, daughters Sandra (Alan) Coppernoll, Glenda (Gordon) Gottfred, Shawn (Scott) Moore and Terri Lynn Taylor. Grandchildren Brandon (Diana), Joshua, Noah, Nicholas, Nolan (Morgan), Nichole, Michael (Hannah), Britney (Dane), and Taylor. Great-grandchildren Zoe and Khloe. Survived by sister Judith as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by both parents and brother Ronnie.
A memorial and celebration of Florence's life will be at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Rd. Rockford, IL 61108. Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Florence I. Taylor, beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away unexpectedly on June 14th, 2020 in Rockford, IL due to complications from a sudden illness. She was born January 28th, 1944 to Charles Oberg and Adella Draege in Rochelle, Illinois. Florence married Terry Taylor on May 30th, 1970 in Ashton, IL. Florence was a 34 year retiree of the Chrysler Belvidere Assembly Plant, long time member of the Womens UAW Committee, and served on the Mission Committee at Union Church in Monroe Center, IL. She loved Jesus and affiliated with the Baptist faith growing up. She had a passion for Elvis Presley memorabilia, genealogy, and collected antique depression glass. Florence had a love of jewelry, enjoyed the smell of lilacs and was an avid Chicago Bears fan.
Florence is survived by her husband Terry, daughters Sandra (Alan) Coppernoll, Glenda (Gordon) Gottfred, Shawn (Scott) Moore and Terri Lynn Taylor. Grandchildren Brandon (Diana), Joshua, Noah, Nicholas, Nolan (Morgan), Nichole, Michael (Hannah), Britney (Dane), and Taylor. Great-grandchildren Zoe and Khloe. Survived by sister Judith as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by both parents and brother Ronnie.
A memorial and celebration of Florence's life will be at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Rd. Rockford, IL 61108. Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.