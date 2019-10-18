Home

St Catherine of Siena Church
2 White Bridge Rd
Pittstown, NJ 08867
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Cemetery
8616 W. State St.
Winnebago, IL
Florence Lillian "Lil" Smith


1922 - 2019
Florence Lillian "Lil" Smith, age 97, of Pittstown NJ, formerly of Dekalb and Rockford, IL., passed peacefully Tuesday, September 10, 2019, in Union Township, NJ. Lil was born April 1, 1922 in Seymour, WI. Lillian married Thomas C. Smith on December 24, 1946 and together would start Thomas C. Smith General Contracting. He predeceased her in May 2005. She would also work as a beautician and realtor. Surviving are her two loving daughters: Lynn Leslie of St. Louis, MO and Lori (Jim) Young of Pittstown, NJ; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren. Also predeceased by her daughter Bonnie J. Smith; son-in-law, Dr. Roger Leslie; and her three brothers and four sisters.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 26, 2019 in Calvary Cemetery, 8616 W. State St., Winnebago, IL 61088. A Mass of Christian Burial was held at Saint Catherine of Siena Church in New Jersey. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lillian's name may be made IN MEMORY OF for the Saint Catherine of Siena Building Fund, 2 White Bridge Rd., Pittstown, NJ 08867 or to the Quakertown Fire Company at www.inmemof.org/florence-lillian-smith. To share a memory, condolence or view full obituary please visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
