Florence Misuraca Jurasek 1922—2020
Florence Misuraca Jurasek, 97, of Byron, passed away March 22, 2020 in Serenity Hospice and Home in Oregon, IL. She was born in Rockford, IL on September 12, 1922; the daughter of Giuseppe and Francesca (Donze) Misuraca. Florence was the last to pass of seven siblings: Mary, Nicholas, Fora, Frank (Marilyn), Charles (Rose) and Theodore (Mary). Florence graduated from St. Anthony School and West High School. She married Walter Jurasek on September 13, 1952. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband in 1986, a still-born infant and twin nephews.
Survived by sons, Randall (Elizabeth) and Geno; grandsons, Nicholas (Sara Romfo) of Kaneohe, HI, and great-grandchildren Max and Eleanor; Alex (Kailani) Jurasek of Honolulu, HI; Jacob and Lucas of Byron, IL. Survived by her sister-in-law, Rose Misuraca; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Florence worked at Sundstrand, Bergner's and Maria's Restaurant. She loved working with people. She was fiercely independent and refused to be described as 'old'! To prove it, she didn't have a gray hair on her head! She read every word of the newspaper, completed the daily crossword puzzle, cryptogram and completed hundreds of Word Find books. She loved and recorded old movies to replay when 'there wasn't anything good on TV'.
She was an excellent Italian cook and baker, who prepared every meal with love and exacting detail.
She faithfully supported her church and many charities. She was deeply religious, constantly praying Novenas and Rosaries for her family, friends and those in need.
Florence cherished spending time with her family. Her sons, grandsons and great-grandchildren were her life. She taught them invaluable life lessons and demonstrated unconditional love. Private services with Interment at Calvary Cemetery. A Funeral Mass at St. Anthony of Padua Church with Franciscan Friars officiating is planned for a later date.
Memorials to , Boy's Town, OSF St. Anthony Hospital, St. Anthony of Padua Church and Serenity Hospice and Home. Arrangements are with Gasparini & Oliveri Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 707 Marchesano Dr. Condolences to: www.gasparinioliverifuneral.net.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2020