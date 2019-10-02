|
Florine "Renie" C. Adams 1930—2019
Florine C. "Renie" Adams died on September 19, 2019 at Swedish American Hospital. Born in Rockford, Illinois on April, 24, 1930, to Hildur "Peg" (Florin) and Ferdinand Herzog, Renie graduated from Muldoon High School. In her youth, she worked for her family's business, Herzog Photographers, learning all aspects of the trade and specializing in the mostly lost art of photo retouching. In 1950, she married Douglas E. Adams with whom she would raise five children Christina (Larry, deceased) Giardini, Jonathan (Teresa), Jennifer, Julia (Patrick) and Tony (Kara). She is survived by two grandchildren, Brian (Lindsey) and Tracy (Chris) McCurry and three great-grandchildren, Lexie Adams, and Carina and Hagan McCurry.
In their retirement years Renie and Doug travelled extensively, achieving their goal to visit each state in the USA as well as Sweden, the home of most of Renie's ancestors.
Renie was an avid reader and her interests included all the wonders of nature, but especially bird watching and gardening. Renie passed this appreciation on to her family and friends.
She was preceded in death most recently by her husband of 69 years, Douglas, who died in May of this year, and also by her parents and her brother Richard Herzog.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 3910 N. Rockton Ave., Rockford. Visitation 10 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be submitted at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
