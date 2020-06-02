Flossie Vance 1927—2020Flossie Mae "Ma Flossie" Vance, of Rockford departed this earthly life May 25, 2020. She was born April 12, 1927 in Warren, Arkansas adopted at birth to Lee and Annie Elliot. Flossie lived in Rockford since 1943 coming from Warren, AR. She married Charles Lee Martin in 1943, of this union three children were born. She later married Aron Vance on September 13, 1964. He preceded her in death. Flossie was employed as a Domestic Engineer over 25 years, Line Packer of the Quaker Oats Pet Food Division, 10 years and as a Custodian for Providence Missionary Baptist Church, over five years. Mother Flossie was a charter member of Providence Missionary Baptist Church. She served as a Willing Worker, Usher, Chancel Choir and on the Mother Ministry. She graduated from the Arkansas Bradley High School. Flossie leaves to cherish many loving and precious memories, two sons, Charles (Juanita)) Martin and Ronnie (Etta) Martin; one daughter, Cecelia (Herbert) Washington; 6 Grandchildren; 14 Great-grandchildren; 25 Great-great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her husband Aron Vance; parents; grand-daughter, Holly Cook; grandson, Shannon Martin; great-grand-daughter, Abriel Pittman, great-great-grandson, Braxton Martin. Moving visitation will be held Friday, June 5, 2020 at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave. from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Private services will be held 12:00 noon, which may be viewed on Carl E Pond Funeral Home facebook page.