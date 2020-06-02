Words cannot explain the sorrow i have in my heart. We grew up.next door . She watched me as a chiild become a woman,married (my husband whom she acccepted without hesitation) and meant my children. She and my mother (Vivian White deceased) would stand in her front yard and talk. Oh, and Ma Lorace. I don't know how they knew so much that was going on in the neighborhood. They were both devoted to their family. But she had love for her great and great grandchildren and children. I used to watch her stand at the door when she knew one of them were coming by. And then stand with the screen door open talking with them until they got in their car and then waved and watched them untill they had left her sight. I would go over an visit and even though i was a yonng adult. She treated me with the respect of a young woman. I use to love to see her as she left her house dressed as a woman of God. On her way to church. Oh, don't get me wrong as a child we were disciplined as though she was our mother. Ms.Flossie thank you for being part of the villiage i grew up in. But now take your rest for God had blessed you in so many ways. Now you have your Heavenly Wings and now you are among the other matriarchs and patriarchs from the village that you helped raise me in and many more. Our prayers for the family.

R I.E.P

Love Larry and Ethene White Thomas

