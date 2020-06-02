Flossie Vance
1927 - 2020
Flossie Mae "Ma Flossie" Vance, of Rockford departed this earthly life May 25, 2020. She was born April 12, 1927 in Warren, Arkansas adopted at birth to Lee and Annie Elliot. Flossie lived in Rockford since 1943 coming from Warren, AR. She married Charles Lee Martin in 1943, of this union three children were born. She later married Aron Vance on September 13, 1964. He preceded her in death. Flossie was employed as a Domestic Engineer over 25 years, Line Packer of the Quaker Oats Pet Food Division, 10 years and as a Custodian for Providence Missionary Baptist Church, over five years. Mother Flossie was a charter member of Providence Missionary Baptist Church. She served as a Willing Worker, Usher, Chancel Choir and on the Mother Ministry. She graduated from the Arkansas Bradley High School. Flossie leaves to cherish many loving and precious memories, two sons, Charles (Juanita)) Martin and Ronnie (Etta) Martin; one daughter, Cecelia (Herbert) Washington; 6 Grandchildren; 14 Great-grandchildren; 25 Great-great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her husband Aron Vance; parents; grand-daughter, Holly Cook; grandson, Shannon Martin; great-grand-daughter, Abriel Pittman, great-great-grandson, Braxton Martin. Moving visitation will be held Friday, June 5, 2020 at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave. from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Private services will be held 12:00 noon, which may be viewed on Carl E Pond Funeral Home facebook page.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
(815) 963-6981
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

5 entries
June 2, 2020
Family you are in our thoughts and prayers.
Robert and Ora Johnson
June 2, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Mary Vance-Dishman
Family
June 2, 2020
Condolences to the family.
Cynthia Dishman-Moore
Family
June 1, 2020
Words cannot explain the sorrow i have in my heart. We grew up.next door . She watched me as a chiild become a woman,married (my husband whom she acccepted without hesitation) and meant my children. She and my mother (Vivian White deceased) would stand in her front yard and talk. Oh, and Ma Lorace. I don't know how they knew so much that was going on in the neighborhood. They were both devoted to their family. But she had love for her great and great grandchildren and children. I used to watch her stand at the door when she knew one of them were coming by. And then stand with the screen door open talking with them until they got in their car and then waved and watched them untill they had left her sight. I would go over an visit and even though i was a yonng adult. She treated me with the respect of a young woman. I use to love to see her as she left her house dressed as a woman of God. On her way to church. Oh, don't get me wrong as a child we were disciplined as though she was our mother. Ms.Flossie thank you for being part of the villiage i grew up in. But now take your rest for God had blessed you in so many ways. Now you have your Heavenly Wings and now you are among the other matriarchs and patriarchs from the village that you helped raise me in and many more. Our prayers for the family.
R I.E.P
Love Larry and Ethene White Thomas
Ethene and Larry Thomas
Neighbor
June 1, 2020
Sorry for your loss. I worked many years with Flossie at Quacker Oates.
TOMMIE YOUNG
Coworker
