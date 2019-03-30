|
Floyd "Bob" Herman Koch 1928—2019
Floyd "Bob" Herman Koch, 90, of Belvidere, IL passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, IL. Son of the late Herman and Amelia (Kuntzman) Koch he was born on Tuesday, September 11, 1928 in Garden Prairie, IL. Bob proudly served his country in The United States Navy during WWII. He married the love of his life, Jane Elizabeth Torrance, on Saturday, September 24, 1949 at St. James Church in Belvidere, IL. He worked as a Barber in Belvidere for over 60 years. Bob is loved and will be deeply missed by his daughters, Nancy Mitchell, Mary Snider; son, Daniel (Robyn) Koch; grandchildren, Dawn Mitchell, Nathan (Shannon) Mitchell, Karissa (Scott) Perry, Adam (Roxanne) Mitchell, Kathyrn Snider, Krista Huisel, Jonathon Koch, Kathryn Koch; 14 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren, special friends, Mitzie (Jim) Carey, Lyle Sherman; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, beloved wife, Jane; daughter, Constance Koch; 7 siblings. There will be a visitation on Monday, April 1, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. at Belvidere Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Belvidere, IL. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church in Belvidere, IL with Rev. Brian Geary officiating. Interment will be private. A memorial fund has been established in the family's name.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2019