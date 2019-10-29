|
Forrest Gillespie 1933—2019
Forrest LaVerne Gillespie, age 85 of New Glarus, died on Monday, October 28, 2019 at the New Glarus Home. F. LaVerne was born on November 2, 1933 in Nashua Township, Oregon, Ogle County, Illinois to Louise Elizabeth Wiltfang and Forrest William Gillespie.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the New Glarus Home Chapel, 600 Second Ave., New Glarus, WI (access via the Elm Dr. entrance). Inurnment will be in the Swiss Cemetery, New Glarus.
A gathering of relatives and friends will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Zentner-Beal Funeral Home, 29 Sixth Ave., New Glarus, WI with a Masonic service to start the visitation at 4:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in LaVerne's name to Shrine Hospitals for Children, Habitat for Humanity Green County, or Swiss UCC El Salvador Higher Education Fund.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019